An ugly loss in the season opener predictably led fans and analysts to wonder if the Detroit Lions could continue winning without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Detroit lost its top assistant coaches over the offseason. And a poor Week 1 showing raised questions about the team’s future.

Two weeks and two wins later and those questions have been answered. The Lions made a statement in Week 2, blowing out the Ben Johnson-led Chicago Bears 52-21. And on Monday night, Detroit improved to 2-1 with an impressive 38-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

In the last two games, the Lions have racked up over 900 total yards and 90 points. It’s just the second time in franchise history that Detroit has accomplished the feat. And it’s the first time the team has done so in 75 years, per Detroit Lions PR on X.

The 2025 Lions’ offense is legit

As it turns out, the Lions didn’t need Johnson for this record-setting run. New offensive coordinator John Morton has picked up where the old OC left off. And, in many ways, the 2025 Lions’ offense has exceeded its prolific production from the past.

Article Continues Below

In Week 2’s thrashing of the Bears, Detroit set a team record by averaging 8.8 yards per play, as the Lions rolled up 511 total yards on Chicago. In Week 3’s back-and-forth slugfest with the Ravens, Detroit’s backfield stole the spotlight.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Baltimore. They made NFL history by scoring in the same game for the 11th time, the most in league history for a backfield duo.

Despite scoring just 13 points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, Detroit’s offense is now second in the league, averaging 34.3 points per game. And while the Lions were stymied for just 246 total yards in the season opener they’ve rocketed to third in the NFL, averaging 394.3 yards per contest.

The new John Morton-led offense boasts an aerial assault complete with trick plays as well as a dominant run game. And Kelvin Sheppard’s defense is holding its own. Detroit sacked Lamar Jackson a franchise-record-tying seven times in Week 3’s win.

The Lions were out to prove they could compete with the best teams in the NFL. After Monday night, it’s clear Detroit is still legit. And fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.