The Detroit Lions ended the regular season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although the season surprisingly ended with a Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. Still, there is hope for the Lions going forward, and Dan Campbell has worked wonders in his short time as the team's head coach.

The Lions hold the No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft, and there are plenty of options for them with that choice.

One day before the first round of the draft, ESPN's Peter Schrager dropped a new mock draft. In it, he had the Lions staying local and selecting Michigan Wolverines star Will Johnson.

“Johnson's stock has slipped a bit. He had a foot injury last season and was inconsistent for the Wolverines. He also sat out Michigan's pro day because of a hamstring injury. He's a top-level talent, though, and he'd be the perfect corner to complement Terrion Arnold,” Schrager wrote.

Johnson, the Michigan star, is one of the more polarizing players in the first-round conversation. While his film does justice, there are some other concerns ahead of the draft, as Jeremy Fowler pointed out.

“Teams have some injury concerns with cornerback Will Johnson. He did not run a predraft 40-yard dash. While some franchises are wondering whether he'll be available in the back half of the first round, one AFC executive finds that hard to believe because of Johnson's strong body of work on the field,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday.

The injury issues might lead teams to pass on Johnson, although his being available at the end of the first round would be quite the surprise. If that were the case, it would be difficult for a team such as the Lions to not select Johnson and pair him with former Alabama star Terrion Arnold in what would be a dangerous secondary.