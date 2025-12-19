Seattle Seahawks' outside linebacker Derick Hall was called for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during the team's 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Officials claimed he had stepped on offensive lineman Kevin Dotson after a play, which resulted in Dotson sustaining a calf injury and not returning to the contest.

On Friday, reports indicate that Derick Hall, who is 24 years old, is being suspended for the Seahawks' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“NFL: Seahawks LB Derick Hall has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.”

You can see in a video shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team that after the play, Hall looked down and appeared to have stepped on Dotson's leg. As of this publishing, neither the Seahawks nor Hall has released a statement.

This is the play #Seahawks LB Derick Hall is getting suspended one game for, where the NFL alleges he stepped on #Rams G Kevin Dotson. Hall is appealing the suspension:

pic.twitter.com/nN4XEweMDz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2025

The suspension is unfortunate news for the Seahawks, as it casts a bit of a dark cloud over the massive overtime win over the Rams. Especially considering the win clinched a playoff spot for the franchise this season. Seattle will likely miss Hall in the lineup, as he's served as a consistent rotational option in the outside linebacker stop, recording 29 combined tackles (10 solo), one sack, and two pass deflections in 13 games played.

Hall may try to appeal the suspension from the league. Ultimately, it's up to him to either appeal or accept it. A fine could be coming as well.