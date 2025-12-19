The Los Angeles Rams are likely feeling gutted Friday morning. They lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, 38-37, in overtime. In the loss, Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua went nuclear, reeling in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. But none of that mattered when Seattle nailed a two-point conversion for the win.

Less than 24 hours later, not only were Nacua's feelings hurt, but so too was his wallet.

Nacua has been fined $25,000 by the NFL for his comments made toward officials leading up to the game, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Rams' leading receiver joined a livestream earlier in the week, claiming that referees were “the worst” and that they “want to be on TV.” Every outlet covered that story at nauseaum. He did not appear to learn his lesson, though. Following Thursday's loss, he posted on social, ripping the refs once again, before deleting the tweet.

Article Continues Below

But that was not the only controversy that came from his appearance.

Nacua also found himself in hot water after making what are perceived to be anti-semitic actions, particularly a dance. Since that time, the former BYU wideout has issued an apology for his actions.

That news came on the heels of his brother being arrested for allegedly stealing a car belonging to a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Suffice it to say, the Rams have dealt with several distractions.

Yet, they put themselves in a great position to have a clear path to home-field advantage on Thursday night. The Rams led 30-14 in the fourth quarter before the Seahawks made a furious rally.