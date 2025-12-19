One of the biggest NFL stories over the years was the anticipation of when Tom Brady would retire. Brady had been so dominant for so long that many pundits started making predictions on when he would decline and decide to call it quits. He never fully declined, but he retired after the 2023 season. Now, Brady is an analyst for FOX Sports, but he recently said he could suit up again within a month.

On the most recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Tom Brady was a guest, and Shaq and he discussed retirement and whether he could come back right now. Brady said that if you gave him a month to prepare, he could go out and play right now. He said he maintained his body well and could play, but the issue would be the commitment required to play a long season.

Brady said, “I’d whoop a– right now to be honest. Absolutely, I could go out there and play. Give me a month, I mean, I could go play with anybody.”

Shaq interrupted and was shocked. He asked if his legs would keep up at his age right now because of the physical toll of the game.

“My body, like I said, I took care of my body great,” Brady said. “I mean everything, I could do it all. What I wouldn’t want to do is, make the commitment to play. It’s like basketball season, do you really want to commit to playing 82 games? That takes a lot of training and its like I don’t want to do that anymore.”

It is worth noting that Brady is currently 48, and the fact that he said he could go out and play that well is surprising because even other athletes who are almost 50 would not be able to go back and play.