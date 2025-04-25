The Cincinnati Bengals entered the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 17 pick overall. They used that selection on Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart. Almost immediately after being drafted, Stewart dropped a bold prediction about what he can bring to the table for Cincinnati.

After being picked by the Bengals, the 21-year-old edge rusher certainly believes he'll be a difference-maker on defense, according to team writer James Rapien. The former Aggies defender claims that he thinks he is the missing piece to help Cincinnati get over the hump and make a Super Bowl run.

“I know y'all are close every year and just need a little oomph. I'm here to bring that.”

Additionally, Stewart made a head-turning comment about Bengals' star Trey Hendrickson. From the sounds of it, he aims to follow in the path of Hendrickson and form a powerful edge rushing duo for Cincinnati's defense.

“Me and Trey Hendrickson. He's going to be my best buddy because I'm gonna be on his tail.”

Hendrickson, who is 30 years of age, is in the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract. He's due to hit free agency after the 2025 season. This offseason, Hendrickson called out the Bengals' organization over how contract negotiations have gone so far.

Regardless, Stewart is seemingly excited to be in the NFL. The Bengals walk out of the first round of the draft, filling a need on defense. Stewart played all three seasons of his collegiate career with Texas A&M. His best season came in 2024-25, where he finished with 31 total tackles (14 solo), six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The Bengals hope to get back to title contention after finishing last season with a 9-8 record. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season. In the 2021 season, Cincinnati made a trip to the Super Bowl, where they lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps selecting Shemar Stewart is the first step to getting back on track next year.