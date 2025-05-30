The AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals has taken a new turn, with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey making headlines for his recent comments on Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart's contract situation.

Earlier in the day, the Ravens announced the signing of their first-round pick safety Malaki Starks to a four-year deal. Humphrey quote-tweeted the announcement.

“Contract wasn’t signed but still practicing.”

This remark was widely interpreted as a jab at Stewart, the Bengals' 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who has been absent from offseason activities due to a contract dispute. While Stewart has attended meetings, he has refrained from participating in OTAs, citing disagreements over contract language, particularly concerning clauses that could void guaranteed money under certain conditions.

The timing of Humphrey’s tweet was significant. It came just hours after fans and media had started questioning why Stewart, considered one of the most NFL-ready defensive prospects in this year’s class, still remained on the sidelines.

By contrasting Starks’ participation without a signed contract, Humphrey subtly spotlighted what many see as a growing problem in the NFL—rookies using absence as a tool to gain negotiating power. For a veteran like Humphrey, who has already navigated the league’s business side, the message wasn’t just a playful jab. It was a cultural statement about team-first mentality.

Humphrey later clarified his comment in a follow-up post.

“I actually was taking a shot at agents. Didn’t mean no disrespect to the Bengals player y’all talking about lol.”

Despite the clarification, the comment has added fuel to the ongoing discussions about rookie contract negotiations and the dynamics between players, agents, and team management.

Stewart's situation is not unique. Contract disputes involving language that could void guarantees have been a point of contention in the NFL. The Bengals' attempt to include such clauses marks a departure from previous contracts offered to first-round picks, leading to resistance from Stewart's camp.

As the NFL offseason progresses, all eyes will be on how the Bengals and Stewart resolve this dispute and how it might influence future contract negotiations across the league.