The NFL released the full schedule for the 2025-26 season, and the Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled for four primetime games. One of which is against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, which marks the fourth consecutive season in which these two teams will face off in a primetime game. Quarterback Joe Burrow reacted to the schedule release and oddly voiced his disappointment in playing against the Ravens in primetime yet again.

During a press conference, the 28-year-old quarterback spoke honestly about the Bengals taking on the Ravens on the big stage in Baltimore four years in a row. Burrow revealed that he'd like to have a primetime matchup in Cincinnati for once and claims the scheduled contest in Baltimore is not ideal for his team, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Joe Burrow also admits he was hoping Cincinnati would get an international game, but the NFL did not give the Bengals one this year.

“You know, playing Baltimore for the fourth straight primetime year isn't ideal. Maybe we could get one of those in Cincinnati next year, please. Maybe an international game next year too. Part of the reason why I wanted to do the quarterback show was I wanted to help grow the game internationally. So, to not have a stage like that is a little disappointing.”

Only one out of the four primetime games for the Bengals this season is in Cincinnati. That will be a Thursday night contest in Week 7 when Joe Burrow and his team take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The other three primetime matchups are all on the road, those being against the Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati hopes to play better next season after finishing with a 9-8 record in the 2024-15 campaign. The Bengals ultimately missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row. They had a roller coaster of a season despite Joe Burrow having a stellar year. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback ended last season with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while recording an impressive 70.6% completion percentage.