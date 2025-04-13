The Green Bay Packers need to get a lot better during the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay had a solid 2024 season, finishing the regular season with 11 wins and earning a playoff berth. Unfortunately, they happened to play in the NFL's toughest division and only managed a Wild Card spot despite their 11 wins.

As a result, the Packers lost in the first round of the playoffs. Now they must go back to the drawing board to figure out how to get better ahead of the 2025 season this fall.

The Packers have eight selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 23rd overall pick.

But who could the Packers be targeting in the draft? This is an especially good question in the murky later rounds, which often feel like lottery tickets.

Below we will explore three sleepers who the Packers should consider drafting during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Luke Lachey – TE – Iowa

Green Bay does not have a pressing need at tight end. However, they would be wise to use a late-round pick to fortify the position.

The 2025 draft class is shockingly deep at the tight end position. There may only be a handful of guaranteed starters (Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren), but there are plenty of contributors who could be selected in the middle and later rounds.

Lachey is one tight end who could become a useful player in the NFL.

Lachey comes from Iowa, which has become Tight End University as of late. He is a capable blocker who has proven that he can catch the football as well. In fact, Lachey has two 28-catch seasons on his resume.

Ultimately, Lachey projects as a solid backup tight end in the NFL. He could also provide some value as a special teams player.

That may not sound like a lot, but a player like Lachey is something the Packers could really use for the future.

Green Bay already has Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave as their established starters at tight end. But they do not have much depth behind them. Both Ben Sims and Messiah Swinson are not players with much versatility or upside. As a result, they are easily replaceable.

The Packers would be wise to swipe up a player like Lachey on day three of the draft.

Cody Simon – LB – Ohio State

The linebacker position is similar in a lot of ways to tight end for the Packers.

Green Bay has already invested heavily in the position. The Packers have invested first-round picks in both Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper. This might make it seem like a position that should not be addressed in the draft.

That said, the Packers could really use some depth pieces at the position.

They also need to plan for the future. Walker is on the final year of his rookie contract, and it is widely believed that Green Bay will let him walk in free agency next spring. Walker's name has even been floated as a trade candidate this offseason.

The Packers would be wise to invest in the future by picking a talented linebacker during the draft.

Simon is a solid and reliable linebacker in every sense of the word. He boasts a strong frame, toughness, and discipline. Simon has the upside of becoming a three-down player on defense, but he has much to learn.

Thankfully, Simon is talented and eager enough to provide plenty of value on special teams while he learns the NFL game from the bench.

There's no telling if Simon could become a starter for Green Bay down the road. However, he's absolutely worth taking a chance on, especially at the low price of a late-round draft pick.

Oluwafemi Oladejo – EDGE – UCLA

Oladejo has been a consistent riser throughout the pre-draft process. He wowed NFL scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl and has not slowed down since.

Oladejo played behind Laiatu Latu and Gabriel Murphy at UCLA in 2023. He finally had the chance to show his worth as a starter in 2024 and he did not disappoint. Oladejo logged 57 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, and four-and-a-half sacks in 12 games played in 2024.

Oladejo is a converted linebacker who is now primarily an edge rusher. He boasts plenty of useful moves as a pass rusher and is just scratching the surface of what he could become.

Many Packers fans want their team to pick an edge rusher in the first round. If that does not happen, a good compromise could be someone like Oladejo in the third round.

He is a much different player than both Lachey and Simon. Most NFL draft experts expect that Oladejo could go off the board during the third round, so the Packers would really have to like him if they want to pick him.

The Packers would be wise to invest in a player of Oladejo's caliber to sit behind Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary in 2025.