The Green Bay Packers are facing a significant decision regarding the future of linebacker Quay Walker. A former first-round pick out of Georgia, Walker has flashed potential but has yet to establish himself as an indispensable part of Green Bay’s defense. Remember that the Packers will retool their roster for a deeper playoff run. As such, Walker could emerge as a prime trade candidate. With that in mind, we rank the three best potential landing spots for him in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Flashes of Talent, but Inconsistent Play

Originally drafted to solidify the heart of Green Bay’s defense, Walker has yet to fully meet expectations through his first three seasons. Sure, he has shown growth as a tackler. However, his struggles in pass coverage remain a concern. He allowed receptions on 78.8 percent of targets while surrendering an average of 9.1 yards per catch in 2024.

Injuries have also hindered his development. This has opened the door for others to step up in his absence. Second-round rookie Edgerrin Cooper has impressed, and even veteran Eric Wilson has provided steadier contributions. Yes, the Packers could opt to give Walker one more season to prove himself. This is particularly true if they decline his fifth-year option. That said, there’s a real possibility that general manager Brian Gutekunst decides to move on and explore trade options. Given Green Bay’s long-term outlook, a trade seems like a strong possibility.

Here we'll try to rank the three best Quay Walker trade destinations in 2025 NFL offseason in case he leaves the Green Bay Packers.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals enter the 2025 offseason with a glaring need at off-ball linebacker. Arizona’s linebacker group struggled throughout 2024. That makes it a priority position for upgrades. Compounding the issue, key contributors Kyzir White, Baron Browning, and Krys Barnes are all set to hit free agency. This leaves the team with only Mack Wilson Sr and Owen Pappoe as their most reliable options. However, calling them “dependable” may also be a stretch.

Given these circumstances, Arizona will need to add at least two new linebackers to reinforce the position. With immediate contributors in high demand, the Cardinals might not have the luxury of waiting for a rookie to develop. This is where Quay Walker could provide an instant impact.

Despite his inconsistencies, Walker has recorded over 100 tackles in each of his seasons with the Packers. However, frequent mental lapses and questionable decision-making have seemingly put him at odds with the Packers' coaching staff. With Cooper emerging as a key piece in Green Bay’s linebacker corps alongside Isaiah McDuffie, Walker’s role has become less secure. If the Packers opt not to exercise his fifth-year option, he could be a prime trade candidate.

For the Cardinals, Walker’s flaws shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. As long as they can acquire him at a reasonable price, adding him to the roster would provide much-needed athleticism and experience.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have relied on their defense as the foundation of their success in recent years. However, veteran linebacker Lavonte David is nearing retirement. As such, the team must plan for the future. Recall that head coach Todd Bowles has built his career around aggressive, attacking defenses. In addition, the Buccaneers have consistently ranked among the league’s highest blitzing teams. These highlight a need for more defensive playmakers.

Sure, Tampa Bay may look to bolster its edge rush. However, upgrading at off-ball linebacker is equally critical. Again, Walker hasn’t fully lived up to his first-round pedigree in Green Bay. Still, he remains a capable, athletic linebacker who can step into a starting role immediately. With David’s career winding down and Devin White’s long-term status uncertain, the Buccaneers must start thinking about succession planning at the position.

Walker’s skill set aligns well with Bowles’ defensive philosophy. His ability to cover ground quickly and contribute in multiple facets of the game makes him a solid fit. If the Packers decide to move on, Tampa Bay should explore a trade to shore up its linebacker depth and maintain defensive stability.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati’s most pressing offseason priority is improving its defense. Linebacker is one of the areas in need of an upgrade. The Bengals have a solid anchor in Logan Wilson. However, they lack the depth and versatility required to compete with high-powered AFC offenses.

At just 24 years old, Walker presents an intriguing option for Cincinnati. His athleticism and physicality would provide a boost to a defense that struggled in coverage and stopping the run last season. Meanwhile, the Packers appear ready to move forward with Cooper as their primary linebacker. Again, this just makes Walker increasingly expendable. Given that linebackers rarely command steep trade prices, acquiring him could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bengals.

For the Packers, trading Walker would be more about recouping draft capital than holding onto a player they don’t intend to extend. For Cincinnati, it would be an opportunity to add a young, talented linebacker who has the potential to thrive alongside Wilson.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 NFL offseason unfolds, Quay Walker’s future in Green Bay remains uncertain. While he has shown flashes of playmaking ability, his inconsistencies and struggles in coverage may prompt the Packers to move on. With Edgerrin Cooper emerging as a key piece in their linebacker corps, trading Walker could be a logical step for Green Bay to recoup draft capital and reshape its defense. For teams in need of linebacker help, Walker presents an intriguing option—young, athletic, and still developing. The Bengals, Buccaneers, and Cardinals each offer a compelling case as trade destinations, whether it's Cincinnati looking to bolster its defense, Tampa Bay preparing for life after Lavonte David, or Arizona desperately needing reinforcements at linebacker. If the price is right, Walker could provide a much-needed boost to a new defense while the Packers turn the page toward their long-term vision.