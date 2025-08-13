The Green Bay Packers were a good team during the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, they finished third in the NFC North thanks to the Lions and Vikings each winning 14+ games. The Packers reloaded on offense during the offseason in an effort to get over the hump in 2025. Green Bay's first-round rookie is already receiving plenty of praise during training camp.

Packers insider Zach Kruse shared a shocking update about how the organization views rookie Matthew Golden.

Kruse claims that the hype around Golden has reached unprecedented levels.

“I haven't heard the entirety of the Packers organization talk about a rookie like they have with Matthew Golden in a long time,” Kruse wrote on Wednesday. “Every time someone is asked, the answer is some variation of, ‘Yeah, he's good, and he's only scratching the surface of his potential.'”

The Packers selected Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He projects as the new starting wide receiver for the Packers, something they have lacked since trading away Davante Adams.

Golden impressed in limited action during Green Bay's first preseason game. He caught one seven-yard pass from Jordan Love and drew a pass interference penalty from Sauce Gardner.

If Golden lives up to the hype, it could be a gamechanger for Green Bay's offense.

Jordan Love praises Matthew Golden as most impressive Packers newcomer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

It seems that Golden has already impressed the most important player on the team.

Packers QB Jordan Love heaped praise on Golden during a recent interview. He called Golden “polished,” “smooth,” and someone who he's seen make plays “since Day 1.”

“Matthew Golden—man, I think he’s shown up since day one and just really shown his play style,” Love told Kevin Clark on This is Football on Thursday. “He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route runner, he’s got speed. When he knows what we’re doing and he’s feeling confident, he’s been playing lights out. He’s gonna be a stud.”

Love sounds confident that Golden will fit well in Green Bay's offense. But he still has plenty of work to do before the regular season.

“He came in really polished,” Love added. “For him, it’s just continuing to understand the playbook and wrap his head around everything we have in.”

Packers fans should keep an eye on Golden throughout the rest of the preseason.

More Green Bay Packers News
Green Bay Packers defensive backs Keisean Nixon (25) and Javon Bullard (20) run through a pursuit drill during practice on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers bring back familiar face with nearly entire WR room injuredEvan Dammarell ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Packers WR Romeo Doubs’ status revealed after scary fall in practiceAlex House ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches the ball after handing it off during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.
Packers’ Jordan Love gets ‘perfect’ surgery updateChristopher Hennessy ·
t the New York Jets during their football game on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers’ backup Malik Willis projects confidence ahead of Jordan Love thumb surgeryBenedetto Vitale ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and head coach Matt LaFleur walk onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.William Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Packers’ Matt LaFleur sounds off on Jordan Love practicing before surgeryCaleb Nixon ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst teases when Christian Watson will return from injuryZachary Weinberger ·