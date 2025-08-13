The Green Bay Packers were a good team during the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, they finished third in the NFC North thanks to the Lions and Vikings each winning 14+ games. The Packers reloaded on offense during the offseason in an effort to get over the hump in 2025. Green Bay's first-round rookie is already receiving plenty of praise during training camp.

Packers insider Zach Kruse shared a shocking update about how the organization views rookie Matthew Golden.

Kruse claims that the hype around Golden has reached unprecedented levels.

“I haven't heard the entirety of the Packers organization talk about a rookie like they have with Matthew Golden in a long time,” Kruse wrote on Wednesday. “Every time someone is asked, the answer is some variation of, ‘Yeah, he's good, and he's only scratching the surface of his potential.'”

The Packers selected Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He projects as the new starting wide receiver for the Packers, something they have lacked since trading away Davante Adams.

Golden impressed in limited action during Green Bay's first preseason game. He caught one seven-yard pass from Jordan Love and drew a pass interference penalty from Sauce Gardner.

If Golden lives up to the hype, it could be a gamechanger for Green Bay's offense.

Jordan Love praises Matthew Golden as most impressive Packers newcomer

It seems that Golden has already impressed the most important player on the team.

Packers QB Jordan Love heaped praise on Golden during a recent interview. He called Golden “polished,” “smooth,” and someone who he's seen make plays “since Day 1.”

“Matthew Golden—man, I think he’s shown up since day one and just really shown his play style,” Love told Kevin Clark on This is Football on Thursday. “He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route runner, he’s got speed. When he knows what we’re doing and he’s feeling confident, he’s been playing lights out. He’s gonna be a stud.”

Love sounds confident that Golden will fit well in Green Bay's offense. But he still has plenty of work to do before the regular season.

“He came in really polished,” Love added. “For him, it’s just continuing to understand the playbook and wrap his head around everything we have in.”

Packers fans should keep an eye on Golden throughout the rest of the preseason.