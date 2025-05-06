Jordan Love is the face of the Green Bay Packers. It took a little time for him to make an appearance because he sat behind Aaron Rodgers and learned from one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace them up. Now that Love is in control, he has shined bright and inserted his name as one of the top QBs in the NFL.

The Packers took two receivers in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to give Love more weapons. Mathew Golden and Savion Williams should help boost the offense immediately. Those two, alongside Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks, will give the wide receiver room a ton of depth.

Jordan Love recently appeared on an episode of the Thanalysis Show, which is Thanasis Antetokounmpo's podcast/show. He asked Love about Rodgers, and Love cleared the air on the speculation about their relationship.

“We have a great relationship,” Love responded. “Obviously, I shared a quarterback room with him, and when you are in the room together, you're there every day and for multiple hours a day. You build a relationship with everyone in that room.

“The media is always going to compare everybody. The comparisons … that is always going to happen. I don't focus on that stuff, but me and Aaron definitely got a good relationship.”

Love mentioned the word relationship a few times. That is an important part of being an athlete. The best athletes learn to take from everyone.

Love, just like other quarterbacks in this league, is a student of the game. All of them understand that you have to be great to be in the league for a long time. Rodgers has played more snaps than any other active signal caller. Say what you want to say about Rodgers off the field, but on the field, he is one of the best of all time.

What Love learned from Rodgers will carry with him for the rest of his career.