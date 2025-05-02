When the Green Bay Packers selected Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a surreal scene transpired in Lambeau Field, the host site of this year event. Despite the constant fan pleas during the Aaron Rodgers era, the organization had not taken a WR in the first round since 2002. Jubilation sounded the area, and expectations quickly formed.

The newly minted rookie made the long march to the stage as harmonious “Go Pack Go” chants greeted him along the way. It was a special moment, one the Cheeseheads hope carries onto the field itself. Following a stellar junior campaign in Austin, there is reason to believe that Golden is more than just a speedster. Nevertheless, his explosiveness is an undeniable conversation-starter. It is also a trait Green Bay eagerly intends to utilize.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is personally excited to throw passes to the man who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, an eye-catching 4.29. The 26-year-old told head coach Matt LaFleur that he has to get his arm loosened up to launch the ball downfield to Golden, per ESPN NFL Nation's Rob Demovsky. Fans have been waiting for another dynamic QB-WR duo for some time, but there is a growing belief that one could soon emerge.

Packers are looking for a special weapon to round out their passing attack

Green Bay boasts a number of viable pass-catchers in Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, third-round pick Savion Williams Christian Watson– suffered a torn ACL in January– but Matthew Golden has the athleticism and agility to develop into a true game-breaker. He posted 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Texas reach the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season.

Although there are aspects of the 21-year-old's game that need polishing, like his route-running, he is versatile enough to warrant ample targets moving forward. Love himself will enter somewhat of a pivotal year. Yes, he has already signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension and is the Packers' unquestioned franchise QB, but No. 10 is still under pressure to consistently produce at a high level.

Golden's arrival could afford Love an opportunity to take the next step. Both players have much to discuss and work on in the months leading up to the 2025-26 NFL campaign.