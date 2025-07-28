It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has room to improve. Maybe Matthew Golden can help him get there. But here are two Packers players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 preseason.

The Packers have a ton of depth at the wide receiver position. That will increase whenever Christian Watson is ready to return from last season’s injury. So it’s not surprising that one of the bubble players is from that position, and it’s Malik Heath.

But what may be surprising is that another player previously from that position has been squeezed to a new spot. And that puts Bo Melton on the bubble.

New CB Bo Melton needs to stand out

When a player is asked to play a different position after multiple years in the league, it’s usually a bad sign. Melton couldn’t make the cut in the deep wide receiver room. So the Packers have moved him to cornerback.

He will presumably have a decent shot to make the team on that side of the ball. But he’s not a lock by any stretch. Still, his 4.34 time in the 40, 38-inch vertical leap, and 10-1 broad jump give him a chance to make the transition. And he has opened eyes in training camp, according to forbes.com.

“He’s one of those guys that, from the time we scouted him coming out of college, we thought he had that kind of ability,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said. “When we brought him here, it was something we had in the back of our minds. That hey, this might be something we could do with Bo.”

Melton only caught 24 passes over two seasons for 309 yards and one touchdown as a receiver. So he got lost in the shuffle. For him to turn it around, it will take a strong preseason leap into defensive terminology and seeing things from the opposite side of the football.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur offers optimism for Melton

LaFleur said Melton has shown some sparks, according to packers.com.

“Obviously, he's a real talented player and has produced,” said LaFleur. “I just love everything about the guy. How he shows up every day ready to compete and give his best effort — matter of fact, I showed some clips of him in the team meeting (Tuesday) morning, just of what he does.”

Gutekunst talked about whether Melton could also still be used at the receiver position this season.

“There are very few guys who have done it in our league,” said Gutekunst. “There have been a few and when a guy's able to do that, it certainly helps your football team.

“Bo is everything we want in a football player out there as far as his ability as a receiver, certainly on (special) teams. If he's able to add to his arsenal, that makes him really, really valuable to us.”

WR Malik Heath has a tough road ahead

It doesn’t help matters that Heath left the practice field with an injury Monday. Heath made a spectacular diving catch off a throw from backup QB Malik Willis. However, Heath appeared to land on the football and did not return to practice.

Fortunately, the injury was minor, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

Malik Heath said he indeed fell on the football on that back-shoulder fade in 2-minute drill late in practice. Knocked the wind out of him, but he’s good now.

Heath’s position on the roster could be complicated by keep Melton as a cornerback. If the Packers keep Melton as a defensive player, he would still add to the wide receiver depth in an emergency. That might convince the Packers to keep only six wide receivers. And since Mecole Hardman has looked good, Heath could be expendable.

The obvious candidates to make the roster are Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams. And Hardman is valuable on special teams, according to zonecoverage.com.

“Hardman was a standout in minicamp and gives the Packers a real option at punt returner and potentially kick returner,” Mitch Widmeier wrote. “Green Bay preaches the importance of versatility, and now they can practice it by having seven wide receivers make the cut. Melton has been a key contributor on special teams for Rich Bisaccia and is now experimenting at cornerback and wide receiver.

“While some may see the cornerback flirtation as a last-gasp effort to keep him on the roster, let’s view it as the Packers being enamored with everything he can possibly do, thus earning him a spot. Malik Heath ends up on the outside looking in here.”