The Green Bay Packers aim to build a championship-level roster after falling short in the playoffs last season. To do so, the front office decided to improve the secondary and help the defense out by signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs through free agency.

Hobbs is expected to sign a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The 25-year-old cornerback suffered an ankle injury last season that sidelined him for six games.

Sources: The #Packers are expected to sign former #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs to a 4-year, $48M contract. pic.twitter.com/flcvh9jDi1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The former Raiders defender finished the 2024 campaign with 49 total tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception. His pick came in Las Vegas' 20-15 Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the third interception of his career, and now goes to Green Bay, hoping to bounce back from injury.

Hobbs joins a Packers team that ranked 13th in the league in pass defense. They allowed an average of 215.2 yards per game and allowed 23 touchdowns through the air in the regular season. He'll be playing alongside Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has dealt with a string of injuries the past two seasons.

Bringing in Hobbs certainly improves the secondary, especially if Alexander's injury woes continue into next season. It's expected for the former Raiders cornerback to play in the slot position, as he's been a consistent option in Las Vegas in previous years. That would allow for Alexander to return to the outside with Keisean Nixon or Eric Stokes playing on the opposite side.

The Packers will likely remain busy this offseason but free agency will probably be more focused on filling immediate needs, like the Hobbs addition. Or, the front office could focus on acquiring veteran depth in areas of need.

Green Bay owns the No. 23 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's not entirely clear what the Packers plan to do with that pick. However, it's speculated that the team still needs to address the wide receiver position and find quarterback Jordan Love a true No. 1 option in the passing game.