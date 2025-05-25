The relationship may not be officially over between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers teased about the possibility of returning to Green Bay to retire with the franchise, per Essentially Sports.

Rodgers' comments came at an event in Austin, Texas, where he was appearing with a podcaster named Mike. Mike hosts the Ya' Neva Know show and podcast. Mike and Rodgers had a question and answer session with audience members, where Rodgers shut down any rumor that he will go to the New Orleans Saints.

Tucked away though in that long discussion, were additional comments from Rodgers about a possible return to Wisconsin.

“I’ve thought about that,” Rodgers said. “I grew up a Niner fan… most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice went to three other teams… came back and retired as a Niner. So I understand the cool thing about it.”

The comments were picked up by Essentially Sports and other outlets. Rodgers is famously thinking about continuing his NFL career, while also pondering retirement.

The free agent quarterback played the majority of his career in Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl. Rodgers left following the 2022 season. He then spent two years with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers might be joining a different team for the 2025 season

There's one NFL franchise who is listening quite closely to these comments. That is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been talking to Rodgers for weeks about playing for them this coming season.

Pittsburgh is one of several NFL teams who enter 2025 with major question marks at quarterback. This is due to the fact that Pittsburgh lost both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason.

The Steelers also famously passed on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. That was a move seen by many as an indicator that Rodgers would be joining the Steelers.

Pittsburgh did draft a quarterback, in Ohio State's Will Howard. Howard joins Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph in the Steelers quarterback room. Many analysts believe Rodgers would start right away over that group of play callers.

Time will tell what happens with Aaron Rodgers.