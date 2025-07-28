The Green Bay Packers are looking to have a healthy squad this training camp and going into the season, and it looks like they are heading that way, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“A good sign for the Packers, as center Elgton Jenkins is coming off the non-football injury list today and will do some individual drills as he ramps back up,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jenkins had a back issue that he was working through, but now it looks like he is ready to ramp things up. It's also a good sign that he's back sooner rather than later, as he is moving to center this season after playing left guard in 2024. He was not able to participate in the team's voluntary offseason program while seeking a new contract.

It's still not certain if he and the Packers will come to an agreement on a new contract, and he has two years left on a four-year, $68 million extension he signed in December 2022.

Earlier this year, ESPN's Rob Demovsky explained the situation between Jenkins and the Packers.

“It was designed to pay him as if he were staying at guard while also remaining competitive if he moved to the higher-priced tackle position,” Demovsky wrote. “The average of $17 million would make him among the highest-paid centers in the league.”

Jenkins knew that switching positions meant that he could miss out on some money, which is why he wanted more money on his contract.

“The problem, however, is that centers typically make far less than the highest-paid guards or tackles, so Jenkins' concerns are tied to future earnings, which could be significantly lower as a center,” Demovsky wrote. “He is under contract through the 2026 season and is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million in 2026, when he will be 30 years old.”