The Green Bay Packers must juggle competing for a divisional title with getting themselves healthy for the playoffs. Some might argue it is wise to take caution with injury-prone wide receiver Christian Watson, but it is also important for him to be sharp for when The Green and Gold are in do-or-die games in January. Despite battling a shoulder injury and illness, he is expected to suit up in Saturday's home matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Watson has been a game-changer at various points of the campaign, recording 30 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. However, one can see the difference when he is at less than full strength. The 2022 second-round draft pick had just five catches for 46 yards over the last two weeks. He will try to bounce back in Lambeau Field. Backup quarterback Malik Willis could rely on the 6-foot-4 playmaker against what should be a desperate Ravens team.

The Packers would love to see Watson log a full night at the office without experiencing any incidents. They are already forced to move forward without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 14 versus the Denver Broncos. They cannot lose another core member of this team before the postseason. If Green Bay can stay fairly healthy from hereon out, it will still have the manpower to potentially make things interesting in the NFC.

Though, when it comes to competitors, their focus is going to be on securing a W. Christian Watson and the Packers (9-5-1) converge with the Ravens (7-8) on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.