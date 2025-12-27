The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers with uncertainty around Lamar Jackson, who remains doubtful, and increasing attention on Malik Willis. The Packers have ruled out Jordan Love with a concussion and will start Willis in the final regular-season home game. The stakes are real as a loss keeps the Ravens out of the playoffs. The Packers still chase position and December football leaves no room for comfort.

NFL Insider Mina Kimes sounded the alarm on NFL Live, noting that while several backups struggled recently, that label doesn’t fit Malik Willis. She said he has developed significantly in Green Bay and called the progress “impressive.” Kimes also pointed out that the Ravens matchup doubles as a career pivot, with free agency looming and a real chance for Willis to draw league-wide attention.

"This is not a backup quarterback you want to overlook because I just think he's been increasingly impressive every time I've seen him in Green Bay." —Mina Kimes on Malik Willis pic.twitter.com/5x8aO6VGNy — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2025

Her bottom line was blunt. “This is not a backup quarterback you want to overlook because I just think he's been increasingly impressive every time I've seen him in Green Bay.” She also credited Matt LaFleur for putting Willis in an offense that fits his strengths.

Kimes further explained why he is dangerous for the Ravens. The Packers can lean on the run, then build off it. If defenses overcommit, Willis punishes them in play-action. When teams stack the box and play single coverage, he has shown he can hit the vertical shot: including a go ball down the left sideline last week.

Ravens’ urgency, Willis’ opportunity

This will be Willis’ first start of the season. He has five career starts, including two with the Packers. Earlier this year, he stepped in for Love and won both games, beating the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Ball security stood out. So did his ability to extend plays. In key moments, he looked composed and in control. Now the stage against the Ravens grows bigger.

Lamar Jackson’s doubtful tag tightens Baltimore’s margin. The Ravens must win to stay alive. The Packers trust Willis and LaFleur’s design. Cold lights. Loud crowd. Playoff stakes. Which team blinks first in Week 17?