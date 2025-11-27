Jordan Love is owning Thanksgiving just like his Green Bay Packers predecessors Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. He not only guided the 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions Thursday, but hit a mark previously held by Favre.

Love went 18-of-30 for 234 yards but tossed four aerial touchdowns inside Ford Field. The latter mark is the most by a Packers QB on Turkey Day since Favre in 2007.

Love hit a feat not seen in nearly two decades — with Dontayvion Wicks grabbing the fourth late in the third quarter.

The All-Pro QB even shredded the Lions' secondary deep, hitting Christian Watson on this 51-yard touchdown lob.

Love hit one more notable holiday mark outside of throwing a quartet of touchdowns.

Other mark Packers QB Jordan Love hit vs. Lions

Love hasn't lost on the traditional football holiday ever.

The Bakersfield, California native is now a perfect 3-0 on Thanksgiving. It's also not the first time he grabbed a win in front of the Lions on their annual Turkey Day contest.

Love last threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the 2023 meeting — which ended in a Green Bay 29-22 upset.

This time the young QB sealed the win facing a heavy rush on fourth-and-three. He lobbed the ball to Wicks who was tightly covered, but still brought the ball down for the final completion. Head coach Matt LaFleur dialed up the play in front of one of the league's top gamblers Dan Campbell.

Wicks delivered a game-high 94 receiving yards on six catches. Watson caught four passes for 80 yards while Romeo Doubs added his four receptions for 20 yards, but caught one of the four TDs on the afternoon.

The Packers are now 8-3-1 and entered the race for the NFC's top seed come playoff time.