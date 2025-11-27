On Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers hit the road and picked up a big divisional win over the Detroit Lions with a 31-24 victory. The Packers were in control of this game for the majority of the way but had to hang on to win late, as the Lions were threatening to take over the ball with a chance to tie had Green Bay not picked up a crucial first down to run out the clock.

The Packers actually ended up going for it on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter from around midfield that got them the win, as Jordan Love, who had a huge day, completed a tough pass in a tight window to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to pick up the first down and put the game out of reach of the Lions.

DONTAYVION WICKS HAULS IN A MASSIVE CATCH TO CLINCH THE WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/DAw8pOyJKk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a gutsy call from head coach Matt LaFleur, one that in a lot of ways resembled something that Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, would likely do in the same scenario. Campbell has become known for, among other things, his willingness to go for it on fourth down with reckless abandon, and he might have been proud of LaFleur's gutsy decision had his own team not been on the wrong end of it.

In any case, the Packers now sit at 8-3-1 and are very much in play for the NFC North crown, especially when considering that the Chicago Bears' startlingly easy schedule will finally start to get difficult down the stretch of the season.