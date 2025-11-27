The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, and they may be making some changes to their offensive line. Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton alternated at right guard, but in the end, it was Belton who took the rest of the snaps for the game.

Coming into this week, it's uncertain who will start against the Lions, but one thing for certain: the Packers may have their right guard of the future, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was pleased with what he saw from Belton with his reps at guard, especially since he was filling in at tackle during the beginning of the season. The Packers started him at tackle so it wouldn't be too much on him, and the team wants their linemen to play several different positions. It looks like Belton took the challenge and embraced it.

“He came in there and he did a great job,” LaFleur said. “I thought he showed the physicality and the strain that we’re looking for at that position. Obviously, he’s a big man, first time playing guard, but I thought, all in all, I thought he did a pretty good job.”

“Watching him play earlier this year before he hurt his ankle, we just saw what we had there and what we liked,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He obviously got injured, so it kind of set him back, but it was a move that we wanted to eventually do and give him a shot out there, and I thought he did a nice job of answering.”

If Belton impressed the Packers that much, it would not be a surprise to see him start against the Lions. He can help protect the pass and get the run game going with Josh Jacobs returning from injury.