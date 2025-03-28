Former Green Bay Packers running back and third-round draft pick LeShon Johnson is facing some serious charges.

94 dogs were seized from Johnson, facing 21 counts, in 2024. If convicted, Johnson could serve a maximum of five years in prison, carrying a $250,000 fine on each count.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement via ESPN. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

Johnson, originally selected by the Packers in the 1994 NFL Draft, was also a member of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. Throughout his career, he rushed for 955 yards and seven touchdowns.

Packers' MarShawn Lloyd ready to approve himself

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is ready to make a difference. After his rookie season did not go according to plan, he hopes to find his stride with the Packers this fall.

“My thoughts are he's a young man hungry to prove himself,” Packers.com's Wes Hodkiewicz wrote. “I know Lloyd is frustrated how his rookie season played out, but a good book is more than its first chapter. It was less than a year ago Daniel Jeremiah was calling Lloyd the best running back in the 2024 draft class.

“Lloyd did everything he could to right the ship this offseason, beginning with a trip to Madison to meet with Badger Athletic Performance immediately after the season. He's looking to put the injuries behind him and become the running back the Packers know he can be.”

The Packers are hoping to take the next step in 2025 and Lloyd, as well as the team, hopes he can make an impact and help them get the job done next season.