The Baltimore Ravens struck gold with the newest signing of former Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander has been rumored to be either traded or released since the end of last season. The Packers decided that releasing the star defensive back was the best move for both sides. Weeks later, the Ravens got their guy. Lamar Jackson pitched Alexander to the Ravens to have the chance to land the star defensive back. The former MVP got his wish on Wednesday.

.@Lj_era8 had to be the first to welcome Jaire 💜 pic.twitter.com/QBOcJsrQ1u — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alexander immediately makes the Ravens better as one of the best teams in the NFL already. They were close to making a Super Bowl run last season but could not get past the Buffalo Bills.

The deal for Alexander will be for just one season and can be up to $6 million, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Jaire checking in 😈 pic.twitter.com/hvfzmE18L0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Ravens' defense is stacked. Alexander joins Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins, and Malaki Starks to form one of the top defensive secondary groups in the NFL. They have a superstar on both sides of the ball, and opposing receivers are going to have nightmares trying to come up with ways to score on them.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are the face of the team, and form one of the best rushing duos in the history of the league. Baltimore is not slowing down. They wanted to improve the defense as they know facing the Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are crucial in order to make a run for the Super Bowl. The Ravens are certainly talented enough on paper to win it all, and they are currently the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LX.