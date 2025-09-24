On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost a shocker of a game to the Cleveland Browns despite leading by 10 points well into the fourth quarter. The backbreaking mistake came in the form of a Jordan Love interception, which set the Browns up in perfect position to win the game on a field goal as time expired.

Unfortunately, the Packers also suffered some tough news on the injury front, as offensive lineman Zach Tom went down with an oblique injury, one which head coach Matt LaFleur would later admit should have kept him from playing in the first place, considering he was still recovering from his previous injury, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Now, the team is making sure that it is not going to make the same mistake twice.

“Packers RT Zach Tom is not expected to play Sunday night vs. the Cowboys due to the oblique injury he suffered in a loss at Cleveland, per source. Green Bay has a bye next week to reassess how Tom is feeling and whether he can return in Week 6 vs. the Bengals,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Can the Packers bounce back?

Article Continues Below

Heading into the game against the Browns, the Green Bay Packers were riding high, having knocked off the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in relatively easy fashion to open up the season with a 2-0 record.

However, those good vibes have dissipated quickly and now the Packers have to face the prospect of actually grinding through a full season as opposed to making bold proclamations about the Super Bowl and potentially going undefeated.

Up next for the Packers is a road game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team who gift wrapped them star pass rusher Micah Parsons in a shocking trade just days before the 2025 NFL season so far. Thus far, the Packers look like clear winners on that front, as Parsons has been elite and the Cowboys' defense has fallen off the rails.

In any case, the Cowboys and Packers are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET from Dallas.