After looking unstoppable in their first two games, the Green Bay Packers suffered a 13-10 Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The loss comes after Green Bay was up 10-0 entering the fourth quarter. Additionally, quarterback Jordan Love did not favors late in the contest after throwing a horrendous interception that helped lead to the loss.

Love, who turns 27 years old in November, shared his explanation of what led to the bad interception. The fifth-year pro described what the Packers were trying to do while admitting that he didn't see Grant Delpit on the play, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We were running a triple-snake concept and they were in man coverage,” said Jordan Love. “I'm trying to work [Dontayvion] Wicks right there, number two. The safety that was guarding Tucker [Kraft] fell off that, passed it off, and got in the window right there, and I didn't see him. It's a really tough play. Especially in the circumstances and timing of the game. It's one we'll have to learn from and move on.”

Jordan Love explains his crucial late INT pic.twitter.com/seZgrxn9wR — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 21, 2025

That's pretty much what happened on the play. The safety that read Jordon Love and made the interception was Browns' star Grant Delpit. After initially lining up to guard Kraft, Delpit shuffled over to where Love was throwing to record the interception. The 27-year-old safety was able to run the ball inside the five yard line, which eventually led to the game-winning field goal for Cleveland.

Jordan Love ended the contest with 183 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception while completing 18 of his 25 pass attempts for a 72.0% completion percentage. The Packers offense largely struggled on Sunday, as Green Bay finished with just 230 total yards of offense.