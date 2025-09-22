As the Green Bay Packers suffered a collapse against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, 13-10, the conversation around a potential undefeated season has ended quickly. With offensive lineman Rasheed Walker thinking the Packers can have an undefeated season, head coach Matt LaFleur would speak on his thoughts of that chatter.

Speaking Monday to the media after Green Bay lost to winless Cleveland at the time, LaFleur expressed how the NFL is a “week-to-week league,” and that the goal is to be 1-0 every week. He would go on to say that “I don't think I obviously said it enough to our team,” which could be seen as a reference to Walker.

“I just think this league is such a week-to-week League, and you can never lose sight of that,” LaFleur said, via Adam Schefter. “And you can't take any moment, any game, for granted, and the goal, and I’ve said it a million times to you guys, I don't think I've obviously said it enough to our team, the goal is to go 1-0 every week. And it pisses me off when we start talking about things outside of the next game, things that are way down the road, like focus on the present, on the now, and worry about getting better each and every day.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur did not appreciate any talk last week about his team aiming for an undefeated season:

Rasheed Walker's claim of the Packers going undefeated resurfaces

As Walker's take on the Packers resurfaced after the disappointing loss, it will now be highlighted more because of LaFleur's comments, emphasizing that the team should focus on the present.

In regard to Walker's claim, he would speak after Sept. 11's win over the Washington Commanders and claim not only that Green Bay can go undefeated, but that he does not see a team that is better than them.

“I think we can go undefeated,” Walker said, via Ari Meirov. “Pound for pound, I look at these teams and I don't really see who is better than us, honestly.”

#Packers LT Rasheed Walker: "I think we can go undefeated. … Pound for pound, I look at these teams and I don't really see who is better than us, honestly."

At any rate, the Packers look to learn from the defeat to the Browns and continue to show why the team believes they are separate from the rest in the NFL. Green Bay has the opportunity to bounce back next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.