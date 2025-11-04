The New York Jets made two of the biggest moves of the NFL trade deadline, moving Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. They considered moving a few other pieces, but did not get the packages they were looking for. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs asked about Breece Hall. But the Jets did not accept their package.

"With Breece Hall, there was an offer on the table for a fourth-round pick for Breece Hall. I was told it was from the Kansas City Chiefs that were willing to trade for Breece Hall. The Jets were steadfast in wanting a third." "Jermaine Johnson, they had a second-round pick.… pic.twitter.com/a3ycMptbJd — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“With Breece Hall, there was an offer on the table for a fourth-round pick for Breece Hall. I was told it was from the Kansas City Chiefs that were willing to trade for Breece Hall. The Jets were steadfast in wanting a third,” SNY's Connor Hughes reported.

Hall is a pending free agent, so the value is not the same as Gardner and Williams, who both are under contract. Despite their recent loss and a desperate need for speed on the offense, the Chiefs were unwilling to increase the price. That keeps Hall, who is on the precipice of another 1,000-yard season, on the team for the remainder of the year.

The Chiefs will likely not have Isiah Pacheco for their Week 11 matchup with the Denver Broncos on the road. That is a must-win game, as Kansas City is sitting out of the postseason heading into the matchup. Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be in the backfield for the important game. Breece Hall would have electrified the unit, but he will remain in New York.

The Jets now head to face the Cleveland Browns without two of their defensive superstars. Whichever quarterback Aaron Glenn starts will have a fuller stable, as they added Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III in trades before the deadline. But the defense is now depleted amid a dreadful season for the unit.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with this backfield? Will they regret not paying up for Hall?