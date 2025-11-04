The Washington Commanders, coming off an embarrassing loss, are also dealing with terrible injury news. But they’re hoping to get back on track, promoting a former first-round pick to their 53-man roster, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“The #Commanders are signing WR Treylon Burks to their 53-man roster after originally signing him to the practice squad, source said.”

It’s a move that could pay dividends down the road. However, the underachieving Burks has a lot to prove. He has the size and skillset, but he has to make it work on the field and also stay healthy.

Commanders WR Treylon Burks hoping for revival

The Commanders sure could use help at the wide receiver position. They are without Terry McLaurin, who has been on the field sparingly over the past six weeks.

Burks became a problem for Titans fans because the organization traded A.J. Brown for the No. 18 overall pick, along with the No. 101 selection. The Titans got Burks with that pick, and tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the latter one. Basically, people looked at the Titans as having traded Brown for Burks, and that didn’t go well.

In his three seasons with the Titans, Burks appeared in only 27 games, making 17 starts. He caught 33 passes as a rookie for 444 yards and one touchdown. However, he caught only 20 passes combined over the next two years with no scores. Injuries eventually led to the Titans cutting bait with Burks.

Can Burks make it happen in DC? He already started on a good foot, according to Commanders.com. He said he felt like the Commanders wanted him to sign after his October release from the Titans.

“I pride myself on who wants me and who shows interest in me,” Burks said. “And obviously, Washington showed the most interest. And I just feel like they knew my situation and have given me an opportunity to be here, and so I can do nothing but just go out and play my best.”

Burks said the Commanders organization felt more like a family.

“It's a brotherhood culture,” Burks said. “Everybody is one. [Head coach] Dan [Quinn] takes really good care of you. The play style, the offense, obviously, I've known [offensive coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] for a while. And I kind of played in this type of offense in college. So I mean, I just felt like this is where God was leading me to. And I'm just grateful that I got the opportunity.”