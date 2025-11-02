The Green Bay Packers lost to the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Sunday, falling to 5-2-1 on the season. They put together a stellar defensive performance, but could not move the ball on offense to beat Carolina. Despite their strong start to the season, Green Bay fans are frustrated with the loss. Packers reporter Zach Kruse put it succinctly after the Panthers won on Ryan Fitzgerald's field goal.

“Two absolutely terrible, terrible losses on the Packers record. No excusing this one,” Kruse posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Packers' first loss of the season came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, which was quickly followed by the tie against the Dallas Cowboys. After their Week 5 bye, Jordan Love and the offense were humming, scoring 27, 27, and 35 points in three wins. But they were clipped by the Panthers, who are now 5-4, on Sunday.

The Packers lost both Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft to injuries during the loss on Sunday. Without those targets, Jordan Love was held to 273 passing yards and did not throw a touchdown. Their only touchdown of the game came late in the fourth quarter, when Josh Jacobs plunged into the line to tie the game.

The Packers benefited from Fitzgerald missing a point-after attempt earlier in the game. What should have been a 14-6 lead for Carolina was 13-6, allowing Green Bay to tie the game. But when the pressure was at its highest, Fitzgerald drilled the game-winner from 49 yards.

The kicking game ended up crushing the Packers once again. Brandon McManus missed a field goal from just 43 yards to start the second half. McManus missed a kick in Week 8 as well. He has struggled since returning from an injury, which needs to be addressed before the NFC North is decided.

The Packers are on Monday Night Football in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.