The Green Bay Packers lost a heartbreaker in overtime on Saturday, to the Chicago Bears. Green Bay's head coach Matt LaFleur is making a bold confession following the game.

“It's crazy, it's the second time in my career we've lost a game that we never punted, and it's happened twice this season. It's unfortunate, but we didn't do enough in the red area,” LaFleur said, per USA Today.

Green Bay took another shot to the gut following the game, when it was revealed quarterback Jordan Love was in concussion protocol. The quarterback had to leave the Bears game due to his injury. Love appears to be doing better, but needs to pass several stages to clear protocols.

The Packers are 9-5-1 on the season following the loss.

Packers are banged up at quarterback near season's end

It isn't clear at the moment when Love will be able to return to action. Packers fans would love to have him for the team's final two games, against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay needs to win both to have any hope of taking the NFC North crown.

The Packers may not have backup quarterback Malik Willis, either. Willis has been sore and dealing with an injury.

“He's going to be another guy we'll see where he's at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem,” LaFleur said, per the outlet.

Green Bay also has Clayton Tune at quarterback, who was signed earlier in the year. The Packers may also use someone else if needed moving forward.

“LaFleur said Josh Jacobs and Jayden Reed are the emergency quarterbacks on the roster,” USA Today writer Zach Kruse wrote.

Packers fans hope the team can come out on top in the final few weeks of the regular season. There are three teams in the NFC North with at least eight wins this year.