Josh Jacobs' status for Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings has been unknown since he suffered a knee injury in the Green Bay Packers' 27-20 Week 11 win over the New York Giants. However, it appears he's been given an official status on Friday, just days before the big NFC North game.

Reports indicate that Jacobs, who is 27 years old, is officially questionable for the game against the Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowler is not in the clear just yet, but the questionable tag indicates he has a real chance to play on Sunday.

“Packers are listing RB Josh Jacobs as questionable for Sunday’s game vs the Vikings.”

This news comes not long after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal about announcing Jacobs' playing status. The questionable tag still leaves room for interpretation, however, as Green Bay seems likely to wait until the last minute to determine if Josh Jacobs will play or not.

If he is unable to play, then Emanuel Wilson will likely step into the starting role. The Packers turned to the 26-year-old running back in Week 11 against the Giants, where he finished with 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Josh Jacobs has played in all 10 games for the Packers so far this season. The star rusher has been one of the most efficient aspects of the offense. He enters Week 12 with 648 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

The Packers are scheduled to kick off against the Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. LaFleur and the coaching staff will have until 90 minutes before kickoff to reveal the final injury report for the contest. With Green Bay facing off against an NFC North rival, LaFleur may wait as long as he can to keep Minnesota guessing.