Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs suffered a knee injury that forced him to exit the 27-20 Week 11 win over the New York Giants early. Since then, his status is up in the air for Week 13 when Green Bay takes on the Minnesota Vikings. With the contest just days away, head coach Matt LaFleur seemingly won't commit to Jacobs' playing status.

Jacobs will reportedly participate in practice on Friday. However, LaFleur claimed that the decision to play the 27-year-old running back likely won't be made until Sunday before the game starts, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Josh Jacobs' participation in practice on Friday is a good sign, no matter his playing status for Week 13.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Josh Jacobs will be limited again today and they will see what he can do. ‘It's a collective decision always,' LaFleur said on whether he plays Sunday.”

If Jacobs is ruled out, then it will be his first missed game of the season. He's been tremendous once again, as the three-time Pro Bowler is one of the most consistent players on the Packers offense. Through 10 games played, Josh Jacobs has accumulated 648 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

The Packers leaned on Emanuel Wilson out of the running back spot once Jacobs left with the knee injury against the Giants. Wilson was not nearly as efficient a runner, but did end the contest with 40 rushing yards and a touchdown to help Green Bay advance to a 6-3-1 record.

In earlier reports, Josh Jacobs claimed that his knee swelled up when it initially got injured. To the point where he couldn't bend his leg. The good news, though, is that he has said that pain is not a factor right now, and it's more about getting mobility in his leg once again.