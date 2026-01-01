The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the regular season, and with them being locked into the No. 7 seed for the playoffs, they want to find some momentum after losing their last three games. They were able to add some reinforcements to the team this season, as Trevon Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys after an injury-riddled season.

He now joins the Packers, who could use some help in their secondary, and the hope is that he can suit up in the season finale. Head coach Matt LaFleur offered an update on the cornerback and where his status stands heading into Week 18.

“He's a guy who certainly has a ton of experience and played at a really high level. … He has incredible talent, got a great ability to take the ball away and do something with it. Excited to get him in here,” LaFleur said via reporter Weston Hodkiewicz.

LaFleur noted that Diggs could potentially play this week, but it still seems quite uncertain what his status will be.

Article Continues Below

Diggs has only played in eight games this season because of a concussion and a right knee injury. He did not record a pass breakup or interception, and only had one tackle, which ironically came against the Packers in Week 4. Throughout his tenure with the Cowboys, Diggs had been able to be disruptive in the secondary, but there's no doubt that the injuries had held him back in the latter part of his time with the team.

Now, the Packers are the ones who have suffered injuries in the secondary, as Nate Hobbs has a knee injury that could end his season, and Kamal Hadden suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The hope is that Diggs is able to get on the field sooner rather than later so he can build chemistry with the team as they head into the playoffs. The defense was one of the better units in the league earlier in the season, but then the injuries started to pile up.

Micah Parsons, who was their big addition before the season in a trade with the Cowboys, tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago, which was a big hit on the defensive line. It's next man up for the Packers, and the hope is that they can survive through the postseason.