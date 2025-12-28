Malik Willis has turned lots of heads with his work under center amid the absence of Green Bay Packers chief quarterback Jordan Love.

Although the Packers suffered a 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Willis stood out with his performance as the team's temporary starting QB.

To many, Willis has looked like more than just a backup quarterback over the last two Green Bay games. But in the eyes of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, there is no conversation to be had about whether there is a quarterback quandary brewing in Titletown.

“I wanna pump the brakes on all that stuff,” LaFleur said on Sunday when asked if Willis puts Green Bay in a better position to win than Love (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

Love is still in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker in Week 16.

Willis took over the quarterback duties after Love exited that contest in the second quarter and proceeded to pass for 121 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 9-for-11 pass completions, while rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries, albeit in a 22-16 loss.

Against the Ravens, Willis went 18-of-21 for 288 passing yards and a touchdown without a pick, while rushing for 60 yards and two scores on nine carries.

Given the fact that the 9-6-1 Packers are already going to the NFL playoffs as a No. 7 seed regardless of how things play out the rest of the way in the regular season, Willis could be given another start in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, even if Love gets cleared to play.