The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner, beginning on Mar. 5. One of those slated to play for Team USA is Nolan McLean of the New York Mets. He is coming off a stellar spring training start that has named him a potential Cy Young Award candidate.

On Thursday, McLean laid out his hectic schedule, which includes spring training and the WBC, per Joe Pantorno of amNY. Essentially, McLean said that he will throw “at least twice” with Team USA and expect to take on a backup role or “a piggyback role”.

“I don’t have a ton of expectations on what I’m going to go out there and do, but I’m just super excited to go do it,” he said.

McLean will then head to Arizona to begin training with the American team. Then, they will head to Houston, Texas, to begin the WBC.

McLean is coming off a strong debut season in which he went 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts. Additionally, McLean is entering the season ranked sixth in the MLB Pipeline's 100 Top Prospects.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back from an 83-79 record in which they missed the playoffs.

The United States is looking to win its first WBC since 2017. In 2023, the Americans came up short against Japan in the WBC final.

That same year, McLean was selected by the Mets as a two-way player in the third round of the MLB Draft and as the 93rd pick.

Also, McLean had previous international experience. He was part of the American team that won the silver medal at the 18U Baseball World Cup.