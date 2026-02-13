Every year, there were reports that came out on NFL teams about how well they were doing in certain areas of their organization. That report had a grade for the coaching staff, all the way down to the medical and training staff. It seems like the league was not happy with the reports being public, and they filed a grievance against the NFLPA over the process.

In the end, it looks like the NFL ended up winning the grievance, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Sources: The NFL informed all 32 teams today in a memo that it prevailed in its grievance vs. the NFLPA and its ‘team report cards.' An arbitrator determined that the NFLPA’s conduct violated the CBA and ordered it to stop making public any future report cards,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For future reference, the league plans to work with the NFLPA to create a survey that better represents the league, according to the memo.

“The arbitrator did not find that the union's independent survey necessarily conflicts with its obligation to conduct a joint scientific survey of players' opinions regarding the adequacy of medical care under the CBA. Therefore, the Management Council will continue to work with the NFLA to design and conduct such a survey in the coming seasons,” the memo said.

There were a few owners throughout the league who were not fans of the report cards, but no one more than Woody Johnson.

“ESPN reported in November that Jets owner Woody Johnson, who called the report cards ‘totally bogus,' was the one behind getting it stopped. Johnson received an F grade from his players last year. And now the report cards are going to be gone,” Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB wrote on X.

The league got what it wanted, and it will be interesting to see what comes out of this latest development.