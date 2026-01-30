It's official. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and executive vice president Russ Ball have all signed contract extensions to stay in Wisconsin for the foreseeable future. While contract details were not announced, it's safe to assume this gives this braintrust trio job security for at least the next few seasons.

“The Packers have signed Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur, and Russ Ball to contract extensions,” the team reported on its official X account.

The Packers have signed Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur, and Russ Ball to contract extensions — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 30, 2026

This move was rumored shortly after the Packers' season ended with a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round. Speculation immediately following the loss was that LaFleur's job could be in jeopardy, but the franchise quickly shot that down, and news of a likely extension followed.

LaFleur is 76-40-1 in his seven seasons as Packers head coach. The 46-year-old comes from the Mike Shanahan tree. He worked for the elder Shanahan with the Washington Commanders and under his son, Kyle Shanahan, with the Atlanta Falcons. LaFleur then followed Sean McVay to the Los Angeles Rams before joining Mike Vrabel for one season in Tennessee ahead of getting the Green Bay position.

Gutekunst joined the Packers as a scout in 1999 and did that for 12 years before working his way up to Director of College Scouting (2012-15), Director of Player Personnel (2016-17), and eventually General Manager in 2018. He was directly responsible for hiring LaFleur in 2019.

Ball has worked in the NFL for 37 years and works closely with Gutekunst in the front office. His specialty is player contract negotiations and salary cap management.

While Ball was with the Packers during their run to winning Super Bowl XLV, Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst have yet to reach the Big Game. Their teams have produced five playoff trips and two NFC Championship appearances in seven seasons.