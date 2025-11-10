The Green Bay Packers have a huge NFC showdown set to kickoff soon. Except wide receiver Matthew Golden won't take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles. Golden had been on the NFL injury report ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo provided insights why Golden will be absent from the huddle. Golden is still dealing with a lingering shoulder ailment.

“The first-round pick was pushing to go but Green Bay will rely on others to pick up the slack with Tucker Kraft out,” Garafolo posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Golden has 23 catches for 262 yards but is yet to score a touchdown for Matt LaFleur and company.

Packers offense results with Matthew Golden

Green Bay has produced one of the league's more efficient offenses this season — and in years past under LaFleur.

The Packers rank 10th in total yards, averaging more than 360 yards a game. G.B. is also 11th in scoring offense by racking up 25.8 points per game.

Romeo Doubs is the lead wideout in the Packers' room — catching 34 passes for 441 yards and four touchdowns. But it's the tight end Kraft leading the latter category (six touchdowns).

Golden happens to be tied in receptions with running back Josh Jacobs. Although the WR has more yardage so far than the versatile back.

Quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 2,071 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Love also has completed 70.8% of his throws through the first eight games.

This MNF contest presents a potential NFC playoffs or even conference title game preview.