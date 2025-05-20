May 20, 2025 at 10:26 AM ET

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is sharing a message to fans after signing his rookie contract. Golden is grateful for the opportunity to play for Green Bay.

“Thank You God,” Golden posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Golden was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the 23rd overall selection in the draft. Golden previously played in the SEC at Texas, and in the Big 12 at Houston.

In 2024 at Texas, Golden posted 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was part of a Longhorns squad that made the College Football Playoff. Texas lost to Ohio State in a semi-final game.

The Packers rookie signed a four-year contract with Green Bay, per On3. It is getting him $17.58 million. Golden is buying a house for his grandmother with the money, he said.

“That’s the house I grew up in when I was younger,” Golden said. “Just knowing that I’m in the position to be able to get that back for all my family – my little cousins that grew up there – just for everybody to go back home, just feel that energy.”

The Packers rookie is expected to get a lot of snaps right away, to help team quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay is trying to keep up in a very competitive NFC North that features the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Packers picked up a few wide receivers in the NFL Draft

Golden is not the only receiver the Packers selected in early rounds of the draft. He is joined by Savion Williams, who played his college football at TCU. Williams and Golden are good friends. The former Horned Frog was taken in the third round of the 2025 draft.

In 2024 at TCU, Williams posted 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Packers have looked around for awhile for some help at the wideout position. Green Bay was rumored before the draft to be making inquiries for George Pickens. Pickens ended up getting traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay will likely use both Golden and Williams as much as possible. The squad is looking to return to the Super Bowl, with young quarterback Jordan Love. Love has led the team to postseason appearances these last few years, but come up short of the big game.

Green Bay fans are excited to see what their rookie wideouts can do. The squad begins OTAs on May 27, per On3.