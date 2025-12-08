The Green Bay Packers were pushed hard by the Chicago Bears in their Week 14 showdown for the lead in the NFC North, but head coach Matt LaFleur saw his team get a late touchdown from running back Josh Jacobs and the Packers secured a 28-21 triumph.

Green Bay appeared to take command late in the second quarter when quarterback Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes. The Packers took a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, the Bears made significant adjustments during the break and tied the score at 21-21 midway through the fourth quarter when Caleb Williams threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland.

That play increased the tension level at Lambeau Field dramatically, but the Packers responded with an 8-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with the Jacobs TD run.

LaFleur said the Packers were hurt because the Bears appeared to hold dynamic pass rusher Micah Parsons on several occasions, but officials never threw their flags and called holding. The Packers head coach was clearly frustrated by the lack of calls when he spoke to the media after the game.

“I guess I don’t know what holding is anymore,” LaFleur said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

Packers received a sharp performance from Love

Love and Caleb Williams both had effective games in this battle for first place. Love played with confidence throughout the game and he completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards with 3 TD passes and 1 interception.

Williams got off to a fairly slow start for the Bears, but he picked up his performance in the second half. Williams completed 19 of 35 passes for 186 yards with 2 touchdown passes and 1 interception. The pick occurred on the Bears last offensive play when Keisean Nixon stole his pass to tight end Cole Kmet in the end zone.

Williams was able to escape pressure throughout the game and the Packers were credited with just 1 sack.

Green Bay will travel to Denver in Week 15, while the Bears will host the Cleveland Browns. The Packers and Bears will meet at Soldier Field in Week 16.