By land or by air, the Green Bay Packers have key weapons in the receiver room as well as the running back position. But what they’re lacking may filter into the discussion as ESPN eyes a potential late offseason move to bolster the Packers’ roster.

Green Bay made a key move with the signing of guard Aaron Banks. They also picked up a potential offense-changer by drafting Matthew Golden in the first round. But there is one area general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur may be looking to improve before the season begins.

Packers might deal for edge rusher

Green Bay spent a fourth-round pick to get Barryn Sorrell at the edge spot. And there’s still a reason to believe Sorrell could make a contribution this season.

LaFleur said the team is open to pursuing an edge rusher, according to a post on X by Up & Adams.

Article Continues Below

“Hey, if it’s up to me, we’re never turning down great players. So I’ll be up there talking to (Gutekunst) and (executive vice president) Russ (Ball) and do whatever you gotta do to bring as many good players in as possible,” LaFleur said. “Because I know one thing, great players make great coaches.”

Gutekunst is in step with LaFleur, according to his comments earlier this year on the Packers’ YouTube page via yahoo.com.

“You're always looking,” Gutekunst said. “With pass rushers, you can never have enough. I thought there were times this year we did that. We were able to rush with four men. Every team in the league, that's how you'd prefer to do it. Rush with four and affect the quarterback with four. There were periods of time where we didn't do that well enough. Everybody understands that. That affects your football team.”

Entering the season, the Packers have Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary starting at the end positions. Sorrell and Kingsley Enagbare fall in place on the second team. The Packers might also be able to generate pressure from Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie at the linebacker positions.