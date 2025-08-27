Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio offered no clear answers after placing star running back Joe Mixon on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. The move ensures that Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Texans GM Nick Caserio responded only with, “We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time,” as he refused to commit on whether Mixon will play at all in 2025.

Joe Mixon sustained an ankle injury in the offseason, which caused his sidelining. However, despite working to return through OTAs, minicamp, and training camp, he never cleared the activation deadline and remains unavailable. As a result, his placement on the NFI list makes him ineligible to suit up before Week 5.

Consequently, Mixon’s absence creates a significant hole in the Texans’ backfield. Last season, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and earned Pro Bowl honors in his first year with Houston. Now, with Joe Mixon sidelined, the Texans will rely on veteran Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce. Additionally, rookie Woody Marks is expected to help carry the ground game.

Meanwhile, there’s added concern around Nick Chubb. He has missed consecutive practices because of a head injury and is currently in concussion protocol. Therefore, the Texans face a precarious situation at running back just ahead of the regular season.

Furthermore, Nick Caserio’s refusal to provide clarity only deepens the unease. His noncommittal tone underscores the uncertainty surrounding the star running back and highlights a fragile backfield in Houston. If Joe Mixon delays his return or other backs struggle, the Texans will face an uphill battle to find rhythm on offense early in the season.

Ultimately, fans will be watching closely. Nick Caserio will need to be more decisive, and supporting backs must step up fast if the Texans hope to keep their offense effective, with or without Joe Mixon.