The Houston Texans are coming off their first win of the season, a chippy divisional battle against the Tennessee Titans that may have left some lingering consequences.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered one of the game’s most controversial moments, leveling quarterback Cam Ward in the face after a throw on third down.

No flag was thrown, and the Titans settled for a field goal, but many wondered if the NFL would step in after reviewing the play.

According to Tom Pelissero on X, the NFL fined Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair $17,389 for roughing the passer, specifically for a hit to Titans QB Cam Ward’s head and neck area.

The NFL fined #Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair $17,389 for roughing the passer — a blow to #Titans QB Cam Ward’s head/neck area last week. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/49MzXXe3Ex — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2025

Despite the clear contact, no penalty was called on the field, which only fueled criticism toward officiating crews.

The fine, however, reaffirms the league’s commitment to protecting quarterbacks, even in cases where referees miss it live.

Al-Shaair’s situation is complicated by his reputation. The veteran linebacker has a history of questionable hits, including a late blow to Trevor Lawrence last season that earned him a three-game suspension.

At the time, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans defended his player’s character, calling the incident “unrepresentative of who Azeez is” and praising his leadership. Still, being a repeat offender could increase scrutiny on any future borderline plays.

Houston’s defense has leaned heavily on Al-Shaair’s physical presence and energy, but that same aggression continues to walk a fine line. His $17,000 fine serves as both punishment and warning, particularly as the Texans prepare for a tough Week 5 test against Baltimore.

The Texans also made roster adjustments this week, elevating former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette and veteran safety Jalen Mills from the practice squad, per Pelissero.

For Arnette, it’s his first NFL action since 2021, marking a rare second chance after multiple off-field issues.

As Houston looks to build momentum after its first victory, discipline, not just toughness, will define how this team moves forward.