The trajectory of CJ Stroud's career drew criticism from Troy Aikman following the Houston Texans' 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.

Stroud was unable to overcome the challenges of the Patriots' defense. He only completed 20 passes out of 47 attempts for 212 yards and one touchdown and the aforementioned interceptions.

His struggles prompted Aikman to call out the quarterback on the ESPN broadcast. The NFL legend pointed out how Stroud has been unable to build on the success he had in his rookie campaign, emphasizing the regression in his overall skillset.

“C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He's not been the same player. We've not seen the development from him. There's a reason for that, and it has to be addressed,” Aikman said.

How CJ Stroud, Texans played against Patriots

Stroud's rookie campaign was incredible, completing 319 passes for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Those numbers are ones he hasn't surpassed since then, showing the need for him improve in Year 4 next season.

Stroud couldn't stop turning the ball over, throwing four interceptions in the first half alone. This resulted in a poor display as they trailed 21-10, which allowed New England to control the momentum for the remainder of the game.

New England shut down Houston's rushing attack, holding them to 48 yards on 22 carries. Jayden Higgens was the brightest spot in the offense, making six catches for 59 yards. Meanwhile, Christian Kirk caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans have plenty of questions to answer throughout the offseason. Not only will they pursue needs in the upcoming draft and free agency, but they also have decisions to make regarding their top players and coaching staff.