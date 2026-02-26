General manager Nick Caserio recently claimed during a press conference that the Houston Texans have no intentions of trading CJ Stroud. It felt like a comment that didn't necessarily need to be made, as there was little to no speculation of the franchise moving on from Stroud to begin with. Even so, Caserio doubled down on his comments at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

While guest appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Caserio made it clear once again that Stroud will not be traded this offseason. Caserio also claimed that due to Stroud's poor play in the playoffs, he and the franchise felt they needed to address potential trade rumors.

“Honestly, you try not to pay too much attention to [trade rumors], but you feel you have to address something,” said Caserio. “Felt like that was the appropriate thing to do. I mean, [Stroud is] our quarterback. He's played a lot of good football for us, to your point. He's had some good games, he's had some games, like all of us, there's some ups and downs you have to deal with. Glad he's our quarterback and glad he's gonna be here for next season. We want him here.”

Article Continues Below

"I'm sorry to disappoint everybody but we're not trading CJ Stroud.. He's our quarterback and he's played a lot of good football for us" ~ Nick Caserio #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RTLp9qSgr9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026

CJ Stroud, who is 24 years old, had one of the best rookie seasons in league history back in the 2023-24 campaign. However, since then, his numbers have dwindled a bit. The 2025-26 season was a bit of a struggle, and the Texans' season came to an ugly end after losing to the New England Patriots 28-16 in the playoffs.

Despite playing in 14 games out of 17 due to a concussion, the former first-round pick still managed to surpass 3,000 yards on the season. Although he recorded career lows in yards (3,041) and passing touchdowns (19), while owning a career high 64.5% completion percentage.