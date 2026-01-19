Fans didn't hold back on DeMeco Ryans following his decision to punt in the final minutes of the Houston Texans' matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans trailed 28-16 with five minutes remaining in the game. Houston had a chance to cut it to a one-score game, but New England stopped them in their tracks. On fourth down, Ryans chose to punt the ball away instead of taking the risk to convert it for a first down and keep the drive alive.

It didn't take long for fans to criticize Ryans for the decision, understanding it due to the offense's struggles but not happy with him waving the white flag. Here are some of their reactions.

“DeMeco Ryans just punted on the game. Apparently he's seen enough of his offense,” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote.

“Anyone would punt with how atrocious that QB is. Guy looked scared all game. Just throwing and praying. Horrific,” one fan remarked.

“Yeah not sure why he’d do that the way NE has been able to control the clock the last ten minutes…,” one commented.

“Better chance the defense scores than the offense right now,” one replied.

“Yeah Ryans is going to clean the offense out QB Coach gone, OC gone, WR Coach gone, RB Coach gone,” a fan said.

How DeMeco Ryans, Texans performed against Patriots

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans' offense had it rough, committing costly turnovers against the Patriots as it ended their playoff run.

CJ Stroud couldn't stop turning the ball over, throwing four interceptions in the first half alone. This resulted in a poor display as they trailed 21-10, which allowed New England to control the momentum for the remainder of the game.

Stroud was unable to overcome the challenges of the Patriots' defense. He only completed 20 passes out of 47 attempts for 212 yards and one touchdown and the aforementioned interceptions.

New England shut down Houston's rushing attack, holding them to 48 yards on 22 carries. Jayden Higgens was the brightest spot in the offense, making six catches for 59 yards. Meanwhile, Christian Kirk caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans have plenty of questions to answer throughout the offseason. Not only will they pursue needs in the upcoming draft and free agency, but they also have decisions to make regarding their top players and coaching staff.