The Houston Texans have found their groove, winning four straight games. But as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans could be without a promising rookie.

Safety Jaylen Reed broke a metal plate in his forearm against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. However, head coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't expect it to be a season-ending injury, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

How much time Reed will actually miss is yet to be seen. The fact he is undergoing surgery would seemingly put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future. But with only five games left in the regular season, that'd be quite the quick turnaround for Reed to make his return.

Perhaps Ryans was considering a potential Houston playoff run. Amidst this four-game win streak, Houston is now 7-5 on the season. They'll have tough competition for a playoff spot, but the fact they most recently defeated the NFC South leading Colts should be a telling sign.

The Texans' run has been driven by their defense. Heading into Week 14, Houston ranks first overall in total defense, allowing 265.7.

Reed's contributions to that top-ranked unit include 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. While he doesn't qualify for their rankings, the safety has earned a 70.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. His run defense grade stands out at 72.

The Texans will now be paying close attention to Reed's arm as they continue throughout their season. If Ryans' prediction comes true, Houston will hope the rookie returns just as they're making their push into the playoffs.