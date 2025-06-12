Houston Texans veteran safety Jimmie Ward is facing a felony assault family violence charge after an incident unfolded at his house early on Thursday morning, according to a report from Ari Meirov. The Texans are aware of the situation. There isn't a lot of other information available right now, but this is obviously not something that Houston wants to see from a player that has started in every game that he has played during the past two seasons.

Ward has started 20 games over the past two seasons for Houston.

Jimmie Ward has been in the NFL for 11 seasons now after being selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Ward was a standout player at Northern Illinois in college, and he landed with the San Francisco 49ers when he first came to the NFL. Ward spent nine years with the 49ers before coming to Houston ahead of the 2023 season.

Ward has had some successful seasons throughout his career, but he has also battled a lot of injury trouble. He has missed seven games in each of the past two seasons for Houston, but he has started in all 20 of the games that he has played.

Last season, Ward finished the year with 48 total tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown in those 10 games. When he is able to play, he is a key player for the Texans' defense, but he has struggled to stay healthy. Ward was out with a groin injury for a good chunk of last season.

Jimmie Ward might be healthy for this upcoming season, but we will have to wait and see how this charge impacts his future. It's unclear what exactly went down at his home on Thursday morning, but you have to imagine that a situation as serious as this one could keep Ward away from the game for quite some time.