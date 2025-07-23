The Houston Texans should be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. After a stunning breakout season in 2023 and another step forward in 2024 behind rising star quarterback CJ Stroud, the Texans have fully arrived on the NFL stage. Of course, with higher expectations comes a smaller margin for error. Houston’s front office knows that. This offseason, the Texans made aggressive moves to shore up weaknesses and position themselves for a legitimate Super Bowl push. Yet, even with all that ambition, one fatal flaw remains. It's a weakness that must be addressed during training camp if Houston wants to avoid coming up short in January.

All Eyes on the Offense

The spotlight in Houston will be firmly on how the offense comes together. Last season, Stroud faced pressure on 38.6 percent of his dropbacks. That was third highest in the NFL, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That relentless pressure resulted in 52 sacks, which was the second-most in the league. It threw off the rhythm of what was otherwise a high-powered attack.

In response, the Texans completely retooled their offensive line. Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, along with starting guards Shaq Mason and Kenyon Green. Stepping in are free-agent additions Cam Robinson and Trent Brown at tackle, Laken Tomlinson at left guard, and Ed Ingram at right guard. That’s four fresh faces tasked with protecting Houston’s franchise quarterback.

Changes didn’t stop there, too. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was dismissed and replaced by Nick Caley. The latter brings a new scheme and voice to the huddle. Building continuity will be the top priority in training camp. However, while the offense draws most of the headlines, the Texans' most pressing issue may lie on the other side of the ball.

Here we'll try to look at the Houston Texans player who is under the most pressure as they enter the 2025 NFL season.

The Fatal Flaw: Patch a Cornerback Hole

The Texans’ defense made massive strides under head coach DeMeco Ryans. That said, depth at cornerback remains an exposed nerve. That weakness became more glaring when veteran Ronald Darby abruptly retired in June. That left the Texans thinner than expected behind Derek Stingley Jr and sophomore Kamari Lassiter.

The solution? Sign Rasul Douglas.

Douglas, a 30-year-old veteran, may not be coming off his best season. However, his resume still offers exactly what Houston needs. That's proven versatility, ball-hawking instincts, and the ability to line up both outside and in the slot. Yes, his 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills was forgettable. He allowed a 72.9 percent completion rate, the worst of his career. That said, he’s just one season removed from his highest-graded year, splitting time between Green Bay and Buffalo.

It’s clear that Douglas still has something in the tank. From 2021 to 2023, he tallied at least four interceptions each year. He might get beat on occasion, but he also makes game-changing plays. That's exactly what Houston needs as it eyes a deep postseason run.

With Darby gone, there’s no veteran backup with Douglas’ resume behind Stingley and Lassiter. Even if Lassiter steps up, one injury or off-week could leave the Texans dangerously exposed at a premium position. The AFC is loaded with elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. You can’t compete without reliable coverage options.

Why the Fit Makes Sense

Douglas is a classic Ryans guy. He's tough, intelligent, and team-first. He’s played on seven different rosters in eight seasons, including a Super Bowl-winning stint with the Eagles in 2017. Everywhere he goes, Douglas brings leadership, edge, and experience.

The Texans have the cap space to make this happen. They should have more than enough space to land Douglas on a short-term deal. His last contract paid $21 million over three years, and given the lukewarm free agent interest so far, the Texans may be able to secure his services at a team-friendly number.

This wouldn’t be a splash move, but it could be the smartest one Houston makes all summer. And if the Texans don’t act quickly, another contender will.

Don’t Let a Championship Window Slam Shut

The Texans led the NFL in opponent completion percentage in 2024. They allowed just 58.3 percent. That’s a testament to Ryans’ scheme and a disciplined defensive unit. However, regression is real. Banking on unproven depth at cornerback is risky business. Injuries are inevitable. Slumps happen. And in the modern NFL, secondaries need to be six-deep, not just solid up top.

Houston has all the makings of a team ready to take the next step. They’ve got the quarterback and the receivers. They’ve fixed the offensive line. However, if they fail to patch this hole in the secondary, it could be their undoing. This team is too talented to lose because of something preventable.

Championship Teams Fill the Cracks

DeMeco Ryans and GM Nick Caserio have done a masterful job reshaping the Texans from a rebuilding team into a legitimate AFC powerhouse. Still, the work isn’t done. Training camp is where contenders separate from pretenders. That means addressing every possible weakness, including one that hasn’t yet fully bitten them.

Don’t wait for an injury to expose the cornerback room. Bring in Rasul Douglas now, let him learn the system, and turn a looming flaw into a postseason-strength.